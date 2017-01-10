Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Talent and Performance Manager, which can be based in either our London, UK or Reading, UK offices. This permanent, full-time position will be situated in Oil and Gas and Chemicals Division within the organization and will be reporting directly to the Global Talent and Performance Director.



The successful candidate will be implementing, delivering and driving the global Talent and Performance strategy across our offices in the Western hemisphere. This position will be focusing on high potentials and successors at senior levels of our organization and will give you the opportunity to become an important part of a highly collaborative team.



* Embed the global Talent and Performance Strategy into Business Lines and Functions* Feed upward information on market conditions and employee engagement that might influence future strategy* Proactively work with Senior HR Business Partners and Senior Managers to drive execution of strategy* Implement and embed frameworks for High Potentials (identification, assessment, development, career management), Succession planning (candidate identification, validation and development), Talent pools (criteria, guidelines, insight) and Performance (framework, communication, capability building)* Drive adoption and full use of Conexus integrated Talent and Learning system to drive agreed outcomes* Liaise closely with the personnel running our integrated talent system in our Global Business Centre in Manila, Philippines* Contribute to the design of leadership development interventions by feeding upwards capability gaps* Build the capabilities of Senior HR Business Partners supporting Business Lines and functions to champion, drive and embed talent and performance agenda in the field, as well as supporting the business in executing within the frameworks* Build the capabilities of Senior Managers needed to effectively develop talent and performance* Fully understand all HR and Amec Foster Wheeler governance policies, ensure they are followed consistently and drive compliance

* Degree qualified in a relevant subject, with Psychology or Business preferred* Professional qualification in HR or Business* A minimum of five years' experience in the Talent, Learning and Development arena* Coaching training is highly desirable* Influence and stakeholder management* Experience in facilitating groups of senior managers* Experience in conducting development discussions at a senior level* Experience in a leading talent system, such as Cornerstone, Success Factors and Oracle or Workday* Experience in motivating and providing leadership to senior teams* Experience in leading change in a division of a large, complex, multi-country organization operating the Business Partnering model