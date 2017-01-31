Systems Verification & Validation Engineer - Global pioneer

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Wiltshire,England

Due to unprecedented levels of growth and investment in the industry my client, a globally renowned technology pioneer, are looking for a Systems Validation and Verification Engineer to work out of their state-of-the-art headquarters in Wiltshire on a permanent basis. This multinational engineering business are well known for the comprehensive professional development of their highly-motivated staff.

The Systems Validation and Verification Engineer will be involved in all aspects of validation and compliance from planning and specifying the validation and verification requirements, requirements validation, witnessing key tests, preparing evidence for the safety case and the generation of compliance matrices. The aim is to verify that compliance and fitness for purpose is assured.

The Systems Validation and Verification Engineer independently approves conformance of complex safety critical systems and sub-systems against the client's and international industry standards, regulations and specifications.

The successful Systems Validation and Verification Engineer will have the following:

- Proven experience in similar Compliance/Validation/Verification discipline, ideally in rail, aerospace, defence or other similarly highly regulated sectors

- Knowledge of system simulation and verification techniques.

- Ability to assess technical products and command respect from design teams

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Systems Validation and Verification Engineer to join an exciting, forward thinking company with great career advancement prospects.

This position would provide a salary of £34,000 - £47,000 depending upon experience, with some flexibility possible for an ideal candidate. This role would also offer benefits including private healthcare, 25 days holiday and company contributed pension up to 6%.

