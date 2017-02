Company G2 Recruitment

Birmingham,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

My Midlands client urgently requires a Systems/Controls engineer on a 3 month contract.

Skills/experience

- Siemens/S7

- PLC/Scada

- WinCC/Tia Portal

My client are looking to interview this week to start ASAP.

If you're interested in this position please email me your updated CV, minimum required hourly rate and availability to interview/start.

