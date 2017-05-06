System Analysis and Relay Expert

Company Spencer Ogden

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs,Project Engineering Jobs,Systems Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 555134

The System Analysis & Relay Expert will provide strategic long range asset management focus to transmission and distribution system protection systems.Review yearly preventative and corrective maintenance data and make decisions as necessary to optimize the system protection maintenance program. Represents PSE&G as a prime technical contact on regional and national committees and interacts with industry peers on significant technical matters in the system protection area. Must be able to understand, apply and implement NERC PRC, NERC CIP, RFC, and PJM compliance standards to ensure PSE&G compliance.Provide guidance and leadership to engineering associates in the development of relay specifications for projects, relay settings, relay testing routines and maintenance of the relay test manual. Initiates, directs and performs root cause analysis on highly complex equipment or system failures.Provide engineering and technical solutions for unusually complex problems. Independently makes decisions to resolve major equipment problems or system crises and assists in restoration of same.Maintain and apply working knowledge of PSEG Standards for Business Controls and meet management's expectations for effective internal business controls.Required:* BS Electrical Engineering and must possess excellent written and verbal communication skills*Minimum of 10-14 years industry experience in the system protection area*Must possess and maintain a valid driver's licenseSpencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.