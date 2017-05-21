Supvr Facilities Operations

Company Energy Jobline

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONSupervises internal and external resources and activities involved in the day-to-day operation and security of the Companys portfolio of occupied buildings and facilities and tracks performance against credible benchmarks. ; Evaluates and negotiates bids, makes selections and manages work to completion. ; Scope of operations includes management, maintenance and security for office facilities, regional service centers and reporting centers(including garage and warehouse facilities) and substations. ; Responsible for achieving operating cost targets and customer satisfaction goals established by the Departments business plan. ; Supervises and manages the performance of a facilities maintenance group made up of Company employees and external service providers. ; Exercises leadership in the area of safety and diversity and sustains a high level of employee commitment among staff.Position may be required to work extended hours, including 24 x 7 coverage during storms or other energy delivery emergencies.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Accountability- Develop life cycle cost analysis for facility short and long term planning; identify the most efficient and economical location that fits both the functional and operational need of the business. ; 20- Plan, manage, evaluate performance and schedule a staff of skilled trade employees in the maintenance of buildings and grounds. ; Ensure all utility systems are operational and inspected in accordance with preventive maintenance schedules. ; 10- Develop and manage contingency plans for evacuation and emergency preparedness for all facilities operations. ; 10- Develop specifications, evaluate RFP, and recommend vendor and award contracts. ; Authorize changes and payments/disbursements. ; Assure adherence to project plan and contract terms. ; 10- Provide leadership to and development of Facilities team. ; Provide accurate and timely feedback regarding performance and operations. ; Conduct Performance Planning and Appraisal process. ; Identifies opportunities for growth and learning. ; 10- Interface with building occupants and other departments within the company and across Exelon. ; 10- Facilitates open and honest communication with Facilities staff. ; Assures that upward communication is integrated into the process, including employee grievances and complaints. ; Develop methods to assess communication effectiveness and implement continuous improvement initiatives. ; Oversees employees regarding rules, safety and training. ; 10- Manage O & M and Capital Budget for area of responsibility. ; 10- Maintain Performance Indicators for areas of responsibility. Works with out-sourced facilities management alliance partner to operate and maintain facilities. ; 10POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:- Bachelors Degree in Engineering or related field and 5- 8 years experience, or in lieu of degree, 9- 12 years business experience- Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of facilities management planning, scheduling and maintenance of facility equipment. ; Familiarity with computerized maintenance management systems.- Effective performance management skills and demonstrated success as a supervisor or manager.- Demonstrated ability to develop and implement process enhancements and efficiencies that involve the effective use of technology and performance improvement.- Ability to negotiate effectively on behalf of the Company with contractors and other service providers.- Strong analytical and communication skills.- Demonstrated success in achieving challenging business goals, assuming leadership role and delivering effective solutions to business problems in a corporate setting.- Proven ability to build consensus, establish trust, communicate effectively and foster culture change.- Demonstrated business acumen, customer awareness and ability to create value.Qualifications:- Substantial responsibility involving the exercise of independent judgment for the daily operation and management of a diverse portfolio of Company facilities.- Effective supervision and execution of building management initiatives has significant budget impact.- Position has a number of direct reports including General Facilities Mechanics, Preventative Maintenance Staff and Facilities Operations Clerks. - Works closely with Asset Manager and Contract Administrators.