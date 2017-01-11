Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Support Services Accountant, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Provide support as directed by the Support Services Accounting Team Lead

Maintaining procedures for allocation of logistics costs aligned to what is generally considered good practice in the industry.

Undertaking Allocation of Logistics Costs - PSV Pool, Helicopter Pool, Shore base

Ensuring Logistics is governed within a financially controlled environment

Liaise with Logistics Team members to produce combined monthly Logistics KPI report

Preparation and Issuance of Logistics Monthly Management Reports, Outlooks and Accrual information.

Preparation of any 3rd Party Invoices for any shared services

Assist in the maintaining the Accounts Receivable Register for logistics related invoices.

Joint Venture and Contract Audit Support

Familiarisation and review of contracts relevant to areas of responsibility to ensure contract compliance where relevant

Contracting process - assistance and review as required

Good Receipts/Invoice Receipts (GR/IR) account reconciliation, maintenance and clearing as required

Support for other Support Functions as direct by the Support Services Accounting Team Lead.

Provide cover for other team members

Qualifications/Training

Degree Qualified

Part / Qualified Accountant (ACCA or CIMA) desirable

Skills/Experience

Significant experience in the oil industry.

Joint Venture accounting and/or Logistics background

Good communication skills (both interpersonal and written)

Experience with SAP preferred, Microsoft office Excel (intermediate/advanced)

Contract position

