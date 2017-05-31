Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Supply Chain Analyst Jobs

Salary $50 to $53 Per hour

Job ID 576687

Gathers data and conducts analysis with the goal of improving the organization's supply chain operations. Identifies underperforming areas in the supply chain and may suggest improvements or resolutions to problems. May assist in the negotiation of supplier contracts or service arrangements.Typically requires a bachelor's degree or equivalent and at least 3 years of experience in the field or in a related area. Familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices and procedures. Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Performs a variety of complicated tasks. A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected. Typically reports to a manager or a head of a unit/department.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.