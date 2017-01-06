Company Huxley Engineering

Location Bristol,City of Bristol,England

About the Role:

A market leading supplier in the semi-conductor manufacturing sector is currently looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer to engage in improvement activities based at their site near Bristol.

This is an opportunity to join a rapidly expanding, global business with an opportunity to continue to progress through the company as the business continues to expand. This role requires the individual to resolve on site production issues and visit suppliers to deal with quality issues, concerns and provide guidance.

The working environment is very pro-active and the staff on site are all driven to achieve the collective goals of the business as well as achieve their own individual targets. The company offer clear set progression plans throughout the staff's career so you will never be short of opportunities within the company.

In order to be considered for this role you will need demonstrable experience of the following areas:

* Experience in a Supplier Quality role* Strong problem solving ability* HND/HNC in engineering or mechanical engineering experience but electrical could be considered

There will be a degree of travel involved in the role, as with any SQE role so a full driving licence would be required.

If you would be interested in applying for this role then the salary is negotiable up to £33,000 depending on experience.

You can apply by either sending your CV to my direct email address or on the link provided. If you would like to discuss the role in more detail I am available to take a call on 01179 388088.

I look forward to hearing from you.

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Engineer Jobs

Salary £30000 to £33000 Per year

