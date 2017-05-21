Supervisor - Customer Care

Company Energy Jobline

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONSupervises employees who receive telephone calls from customers or potential customers. Responsible for the daily activity of call center policies and procedures. Ensures goals for service volume, timeliness, customer satisfaction and attendance are met. Familial with a variety of call center concepts, practices and procedures. Relies on experience and judgement to accomplish goals. Leads and directs the work of others. A wide degree of creativity, latitude and flexibility is expected.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES (means principal, main, major or most important duties / accountabilities that the employee performs)• Recruit, hire staff, supervise, evaluate employee performance, and recommend or initiate promotions, transfers, and disciplinary action.• Monitor and observe calls and provide timely feedback to ensure quality standards and compliance with policies and procedures.• Coach and motivate direct reports and provide feedback to ensure performance objectives are being met.• Serve as primary point of contact for team member questions, issues and escalations.• Develop methods to detect and eliminate non-conformance from standard procedures.• Research issues of advanced complexity contained in complaints or requiring escalation.• Maintain an adequate internal controls environment for the area(s) of responsibility, including the key controls identified for Sarbanes-Oxley compliance. Ensure that any known internal control problems/issues/concerns are identified and communicated on a timely basis to immediate supervisor and to the Internal Audit Department.POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:• 2 years of Supervisory experience leading a team.• Experience with IVR, PBX, CRM and MS Office software is a must• Associate's degree in related field.• Knowledge of performance evaluation procedures.• Excellent communication, leadership and interpersonal skills.Preferred:• 2 years of Call Center experience, with increasing levels of accountability• Bachelors degree in Business Administration or related field.POSITION SCOPEThe position supervises a maximum of 12 senior call center agents. Job schedule will require evening shift duty (11am-8pm) on certain week days. Coaching, motivating and influencing team members and peers. Strong planning, problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to execute actions necessary to achieve goals. Demonstrated ability to document and implement new processes and procedures to improve customer satisfaction. Knowledge of goal implementation and performance measurements. Must be able to foster a positive and productive work environment, with ability to lead, build teams and motivate staff in a positive manner toward success.DISCLAIMERThe preceding position description is intended to provide the general nature and level of work to be performed by employees within this classification. It is not intended to be a detailed description of the position or a comprehensive listing of all duties, responsibilities, and qualifications required of employees assigned to this position, nor is it intended to indicate the exact amounts of time an individual will perform various position dutiesQualifications:Exelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal Contractor