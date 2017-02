Substation Protection & Control (Design/Testing/Commissioning)

Company Spencer Ogden

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523836

Looking for senior level protection engineers to work in the UK. Must have right to work in Europe.Background in design, testing or commissioning will be considered.To follow up your potential interest please call Max Stapleton on 0207 268 9267 for immediate feedback or to immediately reply you can email across your CV to max.stapleton@spencer-ogden.com For more information about this role please contact our London office