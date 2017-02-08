Company Spencer Ogden

Location Denver City

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary $90000 to $120000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 524074

Spencer Ogden is representing a leading Consulting, Engineering & Construction Company in their search for a Direct-Hire Substation Construction Manager in Denver, CO. If you have a positive, results-oriented attitude and the experience to provide valuable input and manage project teams- WE WANT TO SPEAK WITH YOU!Responsibilities:?Site management of construction of substation projects?Work closely with the Project Manager, communicating daily?Apply for and secure permits required to construct the project?Ensure suppliers and subcontractors offer good quality, timely performance, and competitive pricing?Schedule work with suppliers and subcontractors to achieve Project schedule?Monitor performance of suppliers and subcontractors?Take appropriate action to achieve project budget and schedule objectives?Obtain and review supplier shop drawings for conformance with project plans?Identify changes in project scope and contract amendments?Document activities during the construction process?Conduct regular Safety audits?Conduct regular Quality audits?Conduct regular Scheduling reviews?Maintain record of changes made to project plans?Consult with the project manage to resolve conflicts or unforeseen conditions in a timely and economical manner?Maintain positive relationships with customers during the construction process?Maintain safe work environment. Ensure compliance with the Project and Owners Safety Plans, including:oComply with traffic safety proceduresoSet up traffic control signage and road conesoUse proper personal protection equipmentoComply with Company and/or site-specific Health and Safety PlanoObtain and maintain First Aid and CPR certificationoParticipate in medical monitoring program (employee physical)oObtain and maintain OSHA HAZWOPER certificationoUse general safety measures/precautions, as applicable?Follow Project Quality Manual and established standards?Document construction, quality checks and audits, and testing activities?Ensure Owners satisfaction with the quality of the project, and compliance with the project specifications, industry codes and guidelines, and industry best practicesSkills & Knowledge / Education and Experience?Three years of experience as a construction manager on substation oriented utility projects?Background in transmission and distribution estimating and construction is also beneficial for this position?Construction experience in heavy civil, concrete, utilities?Proven success in managing construction projects?Ability to communicate with others in both written and oral forms?Good organization and focus on detail?Ability to work independently and to collaborate with others?Ability to read and interpret drawings, specifications, and contracts?Experience with project scheduling and spreadsheet software?Experience in project cost estimating preferred?Experience in managing and coordinating multiple subcontractors?5+ years of increasing responsibility and experience in the management of construction projects?Willingness to work outside and travel 80-90% of the time?This position will be based out of Denver, CO?Candidates must reside within a reasonable driving distance from the office or be willing to relocatePersonality & Cultural Fit?Independent yet collaborative?Dependable?Persistent?Natural Communicator?Flexible?Results Oriented?Client Focused?EnthusiasticCompetitive salary and excellent benefits package including employer paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k), personal time off and holiday pay.Our client is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Smoke & drug free environment. Successful candidates will be required to pass post-offer drug test.Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.