About the Role:

My Pharmaceutical company based in Hertfordshire are currently looking for a Subject Matter Expert on a 6 month contract.

Essential Skills

* Experience of Bausch and Strobel filling lines,* Depyro Tunnels and Bottle Washers* Experience of Autoclaves & Parts Washer* Looking at Reliability and Continuous Improvement projects and the maintenance strategies updating PM's and Calibration requirements

My client can interview this week and get started on the 22nd May.

