Company NES Global Talent

Location South Korea,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Manager Jobs

Salary $80000 to $150000 Per year

Job ID 526903

My client is one of the representative global EPC contractor headquartered in Korea leveraging its experience in refineries, gas and petrochemical plants to continually provide premier design and construction services.Currently they’re urgently looking for Subcontracts Admin Manager for their Refinery project based in Middle East region. As a Subcontracts Admin Manager, you will be responsible for the post-award administration for the field engineering, local procurement & construction.- Reporting to Subcontracts Manager- Contract review and mitigation of contractual risk- Administer all the claim issues- Administer weekly meeting- Bachelor degree in Engineering / Construction Management / Quantity Surveying (QS) preferred- 10~15 years of contracting experience in on/offshore EPC projects, ideally in Oil & Gas Refinery- Must have strong claim experience with EPC legal knowledge- Must have working experience in Middle East countriesUSD 80-150k per annum + other benefits (negotiable)Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.