About the Role:
With a range of projects underway this consultancy are looking to bring an experienced structural drafter with minimum 4 years Revit experience.
The Requirements
This role will suit a Structural Revit Drafter who is experienced in working on various commercial projects. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:
* A high proficiency in using Revit structures - 4 Years minimum
* Project experience producing across concrete, steel and timber.
* Project experience within commercial, industrial and apartments.
* Able to work independently and within a growing team.
If your skill set meets the criteria of the requirements above then please forward your information.