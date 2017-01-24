Company Progressive GE

Location Melbourne University

About the Role:

With a range of projects underway this consultancy are looking to bring an experienced structural drafter with minimum 4 years Revit experience.

The Requirements

This role will suit a Structural Revit Drafter who is experienced in working on various commercial projects. As the successful applicant, you will have the following skills and experience:

* A high proficiency in using Revit structures - 4 Years minimum* Project experience producing across concrete, steel and timber.* Project experience within commercial, industrial and apartments.* Able to work independently and within a growing team.

If your skill set meets the criteria of the requirements above then please forward your information.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now