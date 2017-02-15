Structural Finite Element Engineer - Contract - Southwest London

Company
About the Role:
STRUCTURAL FINITE ELEMENT ENGINEER -
CONTRACT - SOUTH WEST LONDON
Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is seeking a Structural Finite Element Engineer to join their team based in Southwest London for a six month project.
Scope of Work:
· To perform Structural Analysis tasks by means of modelling in finite element standard structural analysis software (ANSYS).
· To perform detailed design calculations in accordance with our Client’s current requirements and the latest industry codes and standards including statutory rules and regulations.
· To prepare analysis results and reports to maintain records in accordance with the department operating procedures.
· To ensure that all activities are carried out in a manner consistent with our Client’s policy on health, safety, quality and environmental matters in accordance with Client specific procedures.
Qualifications and Experience Required:
· Candidates must experience in a similar role, and previous experience with an offshore contractor would be an advantage.
· Candidates should have relevant analytical experience in other offshore structural engineering analysis engineering software used in the assembly of offshore structures (such as ANSYS - Abacus, GT STRUDL & STAAD)
· Candidates should have a degree in a relevant discipline
Rate:
· £50p/hr maximum
Contract Length:
· Six months
We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be able to work within the EU/UK.