Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Structural Engineer to join our growing team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least five years, adopting our world class systems and making use of our extensive global expertise.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £52693 to £65866 Per year

Job ID 525408

* Execute all Structural Engineering activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management where required* Participate in relevant meetings, such as HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Review and PEER Reviews* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Structural design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation