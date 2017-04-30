About the Role:Jacobs Technology is the advanced technology arm of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), one of the largest engineering and technical service companies in the United States. Jacobs has partnered with NASA to support space flight programs for more than 40 years and held the predecessor Engineering and Science Contract (ESC) since 2005. We look forward to continuing that work as the prime contractor for the JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) contract along with our eleven teammate companies to provide engineering, scientific and technical contract services at NASA's Johnson Space Center (Houston, TX). JETS provides products and technical services related to human operations in space through development and integration of a broad spectrum of engineering requirements. This includes human spacecraft flight and flight development products, human exploration mission planning for NASA, institution support services, and new technology development. At Jacobs, we believe that people are our greatest asset, and that is why we offer a partnership in which you can grow personally and professionally with the advantages of strong leadership, competitive compensation and rewarding career paths.
Our long-term client relationship with NASA has led to a need for a Structural Aerospace Loads and Dynamics Engineer with HX5, a JETS teammate company.
The Structural Aerospace Engineer will support Johnson Space Center's activities for long duration space flight through the JETS Contract.
The Structural Aerospace Engineer will:
- Use aerospace experience to perform classical hand stress analysis, finite element stress analysis and fracture analysis.
- Prepare structural analysis reports and work with other engineers to find resolutions to problems.
- Perform other duties as required.
Required Education/Experience/Skills:
- BS degree in engineering from an accredited engineering school and five (5) years of direct engineering experience, or a MS degree from an accredited engineering school and four (4) years of direct engineering experience, or Ph.D. and zero (0) years of direct engineering experience.
- Be familiar with NASA standards for analysis.
- Be proficient in the use of finite element modeling techniques using FEMAP or PATRAN for finite element model development and NASTRAN for solution.
- Special skills or expertise in MathCAD, Matlab, IDEAS, FEMAP or PATRAN, MSC/NASTRAN, NASGRO, ADAMS, MSC/MARC, and/or Hypermesh.
- Familiarity with desktop software applications, MS Office is required.
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills
Preferences:
- BS in Aerospace, Civil/Structural or Mechanical Engineering preferred.
- Non-linear finite element analysis experience is a plus.
Why Work for JETS
- Opportunities for growth and advancement
- Comprehensive Medical Coverage (medical, dental, vision)
- 401(k)
- Benefits Tuition Reimbursement
- Much, much more!
- Must be a U.S. Citizen and successfully complete a U.S. government background investigation.
- Management has the prerogative to select at any level for which this position has been advertised.
Essential Functions
Work Environment
Generally an office environment, but can involve inside or outside work depending on task.
Physical Requirements
Work may involve sitting or standing for extended periods (90% of time). May require lifting and carrying up to 10 lbs (5% of time).
Equipment and Machines
Standard office equipment (PC, telephone, printer, etc.).
Attendance
Regular attendance in accordance with established work schedule is critical. Ability to work outside normal schedule and adjust schedule to meet peak periods and surge requirements when required.
Other Essential Functions
Must be able to work in a team atmosphere. Must put forward a professional behavior that enhances productivity and promotes teamwork and cooperation. Grooming and dress must be appropriate for the position and must not impose a safety risk/hazard to the employee or others.
