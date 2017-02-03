Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler, is looking for a Storesperson to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Edzell for a duration of 5 months.

You will join the Supply Chain Management (SCM) function which is responsible for the end to end management of the external supply chain in the provision of equipment and materials provided by third party suppliers in the execution of Projects. Working closely with our Customers, Project Management and Engineering to mitigate any risks in the supply chain and maximise the opportunities to aid excellence in Project Delivery, in terms of technical assurance, cost, schedule and delivery of the purchased supply. The disciplines covered include Purchasing, Expediting, Logistics, Materials Management and Supplier Quality Inspection.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Verification and receipt of all project material in accordance with Company policies and procedures* Report and material delivery OSD's (Overage/Shortage/Damages* Inventory Management, e.g. check stock levels, replenishment* Preparation and provide full documentation for all materials to be back-loaded (offshore)* Housekeeping* Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Experienced in the management of materials from receipt at warehouse through to distribution to required site location* Good working knowledge of stores procedures* Proven ability to work to demanding project schedules* Competent in maintaining and updating systems

If you believe you have the necessary knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to succeed in this position, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply to Job' button below.

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Storeman Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

