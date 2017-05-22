Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Storeman/Preservation Operator to start asap on a 6 week temporary contract. Candidates MUST have prior Preservation experience along with Forklift (7T) & Overhead Crane Licences.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Follow instruction of Preservation Specialist* Clean and check all materials* Ensure the application of special products (oil, greases, devices) is applied in the correct manner as per work procedures* Ability to lash and secure materials in the correct manner* To operate internal movement of package and component using forklift and crane* Ability to trace and record materials* Ability to maintain a high quality of completed work* Ensure that all works being carried out are performed safely and in accordance with EHS regulations

REQUIREMENTS:

The ideal candidate will have previous warehouse and preservation experience, gained in Oil and Gas

Forklift 7 tonne and Overhead Crane Licenses are essential

