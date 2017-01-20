Steel Structural Designer - Robobat Software- Contract - France

Spencer Ogden
Francescas
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:02am

About the Role:

6-12 month contract role
Robobat and Tekla.
Not required to speak French
Working for one of the major Energy companies world wide. Stationed in the their main for assignment in South Africa.

For more information about this role please contact our London office
