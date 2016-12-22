Steel Fixer (Substations)

About the Role:
Responsibilities
* To provide steel fixer services to substation projects in support of safe delivery of project workscope.
* Working within a small team to undertake projects on new build, refurbishments and extensions of 33kV to 400kV substations
Key aims and objectives
* Ensure all workscope undertaken is carried out in a safe and productive manner, in line with Supervisors direction, company and project procedures.
* Be aware of and practice fully the requirement for total safety attitude in all operations
* Prime responsibilities and duties
* Steel fixing experience
* Ability to work to construction drawings
* Allied occasional duties
* Participate in business continuous improvement initiatives
Experience and Qualifications
* Previous work on Substations would be an advantage
* CSCS Operatives card
* Emergency First Aid
* Experience in Steel Fixers / Shuttering Joiners
* Medical
* Interview Acceptance
Desirable
· BESC
· IPAF - MEWP License / Telehandler ticket