Company
Bryant Group
Location
Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 4:26am
About the Role:Statutory Accountant required to assist the Group Controller in the successful preparation and audit of financial statements for financial year end and assisting with ad-hoc reporting as required. Essential • Qualified Accountant or recent relevant experience of audit and statutory accounting. • Sound understanding of UK GAAP (FRS102) • Strong communication and project management skills • Advanced use of Excel & Word Desirable • Knowledge of Digita accounts production package • Knowledge of Accounting standards within the following jurisdictions: Singapore, Norway, USA
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category
Accountant Jobs
Apply
Job ID
515494