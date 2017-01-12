Statutory Accountant

Company 
Bryant Group
Location 
Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 4:26am

About the Role:

Statutory Accountant required to assist the Group Controller in the successful preparation and audit of financial statements for financial year end and assisting with ad-hoc reporting as required. Essential • Qualified Accountant or recent relevant experience of audit and statutory accounting. • Sound understanding of UK GAAP (FRS102) • Strong communication and project management skills • Advanced use of Excel & Word Desirable • Knowledge of Digita accounts production package • Knowledge of Accounting standards within the following jurisdictions: Singapore, Norway, USA
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category 
Accountant Jobs
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
515494