Company NES Global Talent

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Project cost tracking and reporting in excess of $100 million

Facilitate weekly meetings with project team, contractors, and senior management

Accruals

Project estimating

Procurement activities involving contracts management and SAP transactions

Annual projects portfolio budgeting and financial forecasting

Assist team in developing tools and work processes

Bachelors or Master's degree in Engineering, Accounting, Finance, Project Management, or related field

5+ years hands on cost/project management experience with large energy projects, Turnaround experience preferred

Strong SAP and Excel skills

Working knowledge of Primavera P6

Ability to work seamlessly in teams

Excellent communication skills, including facilitation of meetings

Effective in demanding, deadline driven work environment

Exceptional interpersonal skills

4-10 work schedule, overtime required periodically during execution phases

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Cost Engineer Jobs

Salary $80 to $80 Per hour

Job ID 516677

Sr. Turnaround Cost Analyst/Engineer leading large capital, maintenance, and turnaround projects for a Southern California refinery. Long-term contract assignment. This is a key position in the projects group with upward visibility throughout the organization. Fast paced turnaround scheduling expereince required.Candidate will report to the Cost Team Lead and Manager of Projects, no direct reports required.One of the largest independent petroleum refiners and suppliers of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. Currently owns and operates six domestic oil refineries and related assets with a combined processing capacity of over 1,000,000 bpd.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.