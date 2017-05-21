Sr Tax Analyst

Company Energy Jobline

Location Pennsylvania

About the Role:

Support the interim and annual income tax accounting process to ensure accurate and timely reporting. Responsibilities include preparing, reviewing and documenting supporting calculations and income tax accounting positions.

Support the income tax compliance function to ensure accurate and timely reporting. Responsibilities include preparing and reviewing Federal and state income tax calculations, income tax returns, extensions and estimated tax payments, as well as researching and documenting income tax positions. Responsibilities also include responding to notices from taxing authorities.

Support the regulatory filing and forecasting process to ensure accurate and timely reporting. Responsibilities include preparing and reviewing rate case filings and projected income tax obligations as well as scenario modeling.

Independently research and conclude on various tax issues to determine the appropriate tax treatment and related reporting. Research includes preparing written memorandums for review and technical presentations. Investigates, concludes, and responds to inquiries regarding tax matters made by organizations within Exelon.

Analyze and interpret changes to federal and state tax laws as well as communicate financial impact of changes. Assist in controversy matters with governmental agencies including but not limited to the Internal Revenue Service, regulatory agencies, and other state taxing authorities. Activities include assisting in formulating position statements with respect to identified controversies raised by tax authorities

Proactively identify, drive, and implement process improvements that promote risk management, streamline activities, and enhance transparency in tax work streams. Participate in project planning and support special projects.

Undergraduate Accounting or other financial discipline

4 years or more of professional tax experience focusing on large publicly traded corporations, including a combination of industry and either public accounting or law firm.

Certified Public Accountant or other financial certification and/or advanced degree (JD or MST or LLM)

Ability to perform legal research

Good working knowledge of all major areas of federal and state tax law

Proficient analytical ability to resolve complex, technical issues

Proficient writing and communication skills

Assumes personal ownership for developing tax technical and communication skills.

Utility industry experience is desirable, though not at the expense of a broad base of experience.

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITION:The Senior Tax Analyst role involves a wide range of responsibilities including the preparation and review of Federal and state tax accounting and compliance as well as researching tax technical matters with a focus on Exelon's regulated utility business. The Senior Tax Analyst is also responsible for directing and developing analyst level staff. The position reports to Senior Manager, Utility Tax with high visibility to the Tax Director.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES:Qualifications:POSITION SPECIFICATIONS:Minimum:Preferred:POSITION SCOPE:This position will be based in Philadelphia, PA. with some travel to the Tax Department's headquarters in Chicago Illinois as well as other office locations in the Chicago suburbs, Washington DC , and Maryland.