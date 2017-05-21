Sr Security Specialist

Company Energy Jobline

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONConducts very sensitive investigations which require significant understanding of depth and scope of potential impact that investigative results may have upon employees and/or business initiatives. Determines and pursues courses of action necessary to obtain desired, investigative results, and makes recommendations in support of correcting internal controls issues, and/or policy/procedural deficiencies surfaced by the investigation. Plans, organizes and conducts minimal to complex investigations of alleged violations of law or the company's code of business conduct. Conducts investigative as well as information-seeking interviews of employees and non-employees, documents investigations, handles evidence, maintains liaison with internal and external resources, in order to achieve favorable results that support Exelons business units and efforts. Conducts independent, highly complex, significant, confidential investigations throughout the Corporation. Provides recommendations to operating management to strengthen controls and further mitigate risk. Prepares clear, comprehensive and cohesive investigative reports based upon established procedures.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Conducts complex and confidential investigations for the Corporation. Identifies internal controls issues and works with BU management toward corrective action, so as to preclude additional, like problems.- Creates and inputs investigative incidents and results into Security case management system.- Reviews and analyzes background investigations for employees regarding derogatory information received during the vetting process.- Establishes and maintains federal, state, county and local law enforcement contacts and relationships.- Provides support for other Corporate Security functions and activities (Annual Shareholder Meeting, tabletop exercises, Executive Protection)- Provide employee training regarding such areas, but not limited to violence in the workplace, fraud, employee safety, physical site security and any other programs.POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:- Bachelors Degree.- Five to eight years of law enforcement or Corporate Security experience in a Fortune 500 company.- Excellent written, verbal and presentation communication skills.- Knowledge of PC/desktop workstation applications; Microsoft Word, Excel; Outlook.- Strong working knowledge of regulatory and accounting regulations (SOX, US Federal Sentencing Guidelines and GAAP) and company polices and procedures (Code of Conduct, Corporate Governance, etc. ).Preferred:- Bachelors Degree in Business or Criminal Justice.- Certified Fraud Examiner.- Experience in conducting vulnerability assessment of physical facilities.- Experience in Business Continuity and Crisis Management.Qualifications:- Position Interacts with Business Unit leaders during the investigative process.- Provides and counsels management on risk mitigation recommendations, identifies internal controls weaknesses, and provides recommendations to strengthen the controls environment.- Investigations are conducted to support or refute allegations, with an emphasis on clearing employees unjustly accused of wrongdoing, and investigating any actions which are perceived to be violative of the Companys Code of Business Conduct.- Works under minimal supervision.Exelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal ContractorEEO is the Law Poster