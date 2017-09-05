Sr Defect Manager - Refinery

Company Fircroft

Location Vietnam,Far East

About the Role:

The Role:

To proceed the commissioning smoothly and properly and achieve IA on time, he controls and manages commissioning defect and conducts commercial negotiation following to defect procedure and commissioning procedure.



Senior Defect Manager must:

- manage and control properly defect status, especially progress of repair work control by Technical Defect Manager and Coordinator

- schedule control defect closure

- carry out high level analysis defect items (ex. categorize some kind of group by failure)

- intruct defect originator to ensure that they provide required information to contractor to avoid any delay due to miss communication.

- coordinate and supervise the meeting with Contractor for technically Not-Accepted defect items

- coordinate and take a lead of the meeting with Contractor for commercially Not-Accepted defect items







