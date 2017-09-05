Sr Defect Manager - Refinery

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Vietnam,Far East
Posted on 
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 12:56am

About the Role:

The Role:
To proceed the commissioning smoothly and properly and achieve IA on time, he controls and manages commissioning defect and conducts commercial negotiation following to defect procedure and commissioning procedure.

Senior Defect Manager must:
- manage and control properly defect status, especially progress of repair work control by Technical Defect Manager and Coordinator
- schedule control defect closure
- carry out high level analysis defect items (ex. categorize some kind of group by failure)
- intruct defect originator to ensure that they provide required information to contractor to avoid any delay due to miss communication.
- coordinate and supervise the meeting with Contractor for technically Not-Accepted defect items
- coordinate and take a lead of the meeting with Contractor for commercially Not-Accepted defect items


Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Operations Jobs
Sub_Category 
Petrochemical Operations Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job ID 
615858