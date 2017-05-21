Sr Analyst IT

Company Energy Jobline

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONProvide technical expertise to support the Information Technology computer real time plant systems. Provide IT teams and business personnel with technology solutions by weighing advantages of technology standards, market availability of products, risks and benefits of technology to meet business/IT needs. Expected to work under general supervision.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Provide technical expertise and/or engineering support for maintaining performance and reliability of key IT real time systems. Contribute to project technical architecture design and development.- Assist IT Architecture and Engineering community in planning the introduction of new technologies and/or identifying the most appropriate technology choices to accomplish goals by utilizing Exelon's standard governance process as outlined in the Management Model. Ensure appropriate implementation of technology both within the production and the development environments.- Build and maintain knowledge of new technologies or technology opportunities and assist in analysis of their use for business and/or IT clients.- Identify and provide Business and IT data on IT trends and issues. Participate in IT architecture review and standards setting. Assist in the development of white papers, conducting presentations as needed to explain why a technology is being recommended by IT.- Maintain and enhance engagement with business and IT partners.- Maintain technical knowledge and business acumen within own discipline or function. Utilize best practices to improve products and servicesQualifications:POSITION SPECIFICATIONS:- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related discipline and typically 3 to 5 years experience in Windows server administration and operating systems or equivalent combination of education and work experience.- Broad technical expertise with deep technical knowledge in computer systems hardware and operating systems- Excellent communications skills - Able to effectively communicate highly technical information in non-technical terminology (written and verbal).- Understanding of change management principles associated with new technology implementations.- Understanding of project management principlesPreferred- Technical certification in Computer SciencePosition Scope- Maintain deep knowledge of technology and its application across Exelon- Promote knowledge via seminars, presentations and publications within IT and Exelon- Participate in technological innovation to drive new business opportunities and solve complex business problems- Work under general supervision.Exelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal ContractorEEO is the Law Poster