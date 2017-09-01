Solidworks Design Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Friday, September 1, 2017 - 10:12am

About the Role:

A key manufacturing client of mine, based in Cambridge, is looking for a Solid works Design Engineer to work alongside a new Controls Engineer to assist with the production of two new machines based in Vacuum Technology. The initial project is expected to last 12-18 months and there is already scope for projects afterwards.

-Mechanical Design experience using Solid works - 3-5 years

-Vacuum Technology/Medical or related experience

-Experience manufacturing products

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs
£10 to £100 Per hour
615525