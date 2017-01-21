Solar Procurement Manager

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Davisboro
Posted on 
Friday, January 20, 2017 - 3:46pm

About the Role:


What You'll Get to Do:

Analyzing and reporting of solar industry trends for assessment of short-term and long- term strategic sourcing goals.

Development of cost projections and contracting recommendations that influence the decision-making of senior management.

Forecast and monitoring of project financials and control costs by managing expenditures in those areas

Assist in analysis of on new suppliers to be included or excluded from our approved vendor list.

Perform quality vs. cost analysis of solar energy generation and storage products

Collaborate with risk management and legal departments in creating and finalizing supply contracts and agreements.

Ensure timely execution of the supply contracts.

Collegial coordination with Operations, Legal, and Finance for management of strategic planning and project deliveries

Build out and lead team of procurement managers and specialists as necessary.


What You'll Bring:
BS degree or higher in supply chain management, logistics or business administration

Industry expert in solar equipment procurement with technical knowledge of the full life cycle of projects development of commercial and utility scale solar projects.

Understanding the technical specification of energy generation and storage equipment

Strong track record of forecasting and strategic planning of cost trends within the solar industry on a global basis.

Experience directing complex analytical projects and creating of financial analysis reporting

Ability to foresee and plan around obstacles whenever possible.

Demonstrated track record of increasing responsibility and leadership experience

Excellent project management skills and capacity to manage/lead multiple project

Competencies:
Self-motivated, detail oriented, proactive and committed to excellence
Strong communication skills and a keen ability to build relationships and partnerships
thinks outside the box with a great sense of humor

What We Offer:
Family like environment with an entrepreneurial spirit

Collaborative culture that thrives on innovation and new ideas

Rewards and recognition for great achievements

Growth opportunities for career development

Flexible work arrangements to help balance life and work

Industry Competitive benefits and compensation package

Northern California Location

Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Sub_Category 
Procurement Manager Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
520190