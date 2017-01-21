Solar Procurement Manager

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Davisboro

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 520190

What You'll Get to Do:Analyzing and reporting of solar industry trends for assessment of short-term and long- term strategic sourcing goals.Development of cost projections and contracting recommendations that influence the decision-making of senior management.Forecast and monitoring of project financials and control costs by managing expenditures in those areasAssist in analysis of on new suppliers to be included or excluded from our approved vendor list.Perform quality vs. cost analysis of solar energy generation and storage productsCollaborate with risk management and legal departments in creating and finalizing supply contracts and agreements.Ensure timely execution of the supply contracts.Collegial coordination with Operations, Legal, and Finance for management of strategic planning and project deliveriesBuild out and lead team of procurement managers and specialists as necessary.What You'll Bring:BS degree or higher in supply chain management, logistics or business administrationIndustry expert in solar equipment procurement with technical knowledge of the full life cycle of projects development of commercial and utility scale solar projects.Understanding the technical specification of energy generation and storage equipmentStrong track record of forecasting and strategic planning of cost trends within the solar industry on a global basis.Experience directing complex analytical projects and creating of financial analysis reportingAbility to foresee and plan around obstacles whenever possible.Demonstrated track record of increasing responsibility and leadership experienceExcellent project management skills and capacity to manage/lead multiple projectCompetencies:Self-motivated, detail oriented, proactive and committed to excellenceStrong communication skills and a keen ability to build relationships and partnershipsthinks outside the box with a great sense of humorWhat We Offer:Family like environment with an entrepreneurial spiritCollaborative culture that thrives on innovation and new ideasRewards and recognition for great achievementsGrowth opportunities for career developmentFlexible work arrangements to help balance life and workIndustry Competitive benefits and compensation packageNorthern California LocationSpencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.