Solar Installer - Electrician

Spencer Ogden
Perth
Friday, February 17, 2017 - 2:31am

About the Role:

My client is currently looking for a couple of Solar Installation Electricians for residential work around Perth. These roles will be long term contracts and may turn into permanent jobs. These roles are due to start before the end of January.

Requirements:
- WA A Grade Electrical Licence
- CEC Install Accreditation
- Driving licence and Own vehicle

To apply please submit an updated copy of your resume. Please only apply if your available and able to work in Perth!

For more information about this role please contact our Perth office
