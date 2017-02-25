Snr/Site Engineer

About the Role:My client is looking for a Senior/Site Engineer to based on a water treatment project in Singapore. As Site Manager you will be responsible for the successful delivery of construction activities in line with the client's delivery timeline.
The successful candidate must have an understanding of water treatment process and waterworks upgrade, and with previous site management experience within a similar role, experienced in Pipeline Installation and with an understanding of both Civil and Mechanical. You will report to the Site Manager/ Project Manager, and responsibilities of the role will include but not limited to:
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the Site Manager/Construction Manager and be responsible for managing & enabling construction activities required in accordance with the construction program and safety standards
- Ensure the relevant Safety, Quality & Environmental Management company and industry standards are implemented
- Ensure project handover will be completed to the required project timeline, will be within the budgetary requirements & delivery milestones, and that sound risk assessment and management is implemented throughout project delivery
- Provide the managers with progress reports, HSE performance report, & present during meetings with the team
- Lead the site team to deliver their responsibilities, and ensure teams are focused to meet the customer's requirements & project objectives
Requirements:
The ideal Senior/Site Engineer will also have knowledge of Civil Engineering, and at least 8 years of relevant experience. Experience in the working on construction projects or upgrade works of water treatment plant will be advantageous. Candidates with project experience in Singapore will be valuable to the project.
Preferred Specifications
- 12+ years of applicable experience with water/wastewater treatment plant construction projects.
- Prior related experience on large municipal project(s) in Singapore
Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321