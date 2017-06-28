Smartplant Designer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

About the Role:My Client is an international Consultancy who are searching a Smartplant Structural Designer for a long term project. The Client in moving from PDMS to Smartplant and requires a Designer to support PDMS Designers to move across
> 10 years of experience
Specifications concerning the work activities:
• The work will contain modifications of Petrochemical plant and guidance of the designers.
• The projects are relatively small and the average size of a team will be 2 or 3 men.
• Assist, prepare and check structural design
• Communicate with other disciplines and construction for most optimal solutions - Reviews Vendor info.
• Develop methods to install the required modifications / installations
• Communicate with our Mumbai-office
Requirements:
• The candidate should have proven experience in Brownfield Petrochemical projects
• Smartplant experience
• Experience with training on Smartplant software