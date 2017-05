Company Vivid Resourcing

Location East of England,England

About the Role:

Working as Site supervisor you will be reporting to the Site Manager, you will be working on Different sites all within the Solar industry to ensure the smooth running of each project.

Requirements;

- Experience working as a site supervisor (SSSTS)

- Experience working on Solar Projects

- Experience working in renewable industry

- Experience working contract roles

