About the Role:
Site Supervisor
Waste Water Treatment
4 month contract
I am recruiting for a Site Supervisor to supervise a Waste Water Treatment Sites in the Northwest.
The Client I am representing are a specialist M&E Contractor who have a number of Waste Managements Sites across the Northwest.
The role is likely to start immediately and the contract will initially be for 4 months.
Ideal candidate will have experience of the following:
* Site Management/Supervisory Experience
* M&E Background/Qualification
* Health and safety Knowledge (SMSTS- SSSTS)
* Sewage treatment / WWTW
* Management of Site staff and Sub-Contractors .
Please reply with your up to date CV and I will give you a call to discuss the roles in more details.
