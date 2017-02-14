Site Supervisor

About the Role:

Site Supervisor

Waste Water Treatment

4 month contract

I am recruiting for a Site Supervisor to supervise a Waste Water Treatment Sites in the Northwest.

The Client I am representing are a specialist M&E Contractor who have a number of Waste Managements Sites across the Northwest.

The role is likely to start immediately and the contract will initially be for 4 months.

Ideal candidate will have experience of the following:



* Site Management/Supervisory Experience
* M&E Background/Qualification
* Health and safety Knowledge (SMSTS- SSSTS)
* Sewage treatment / WWTW
* Management of Site staff and Sub-Contractors .

Please reply with your up to date CV and I will give you a call to discuss the roles in more details.

To find out more about Huxley Engineering, please visit www.huxleyengineering.com

Huxley, a trading division of SThree Partnership LLP | Registered office | 1st Floor, 75 King William Street, London, EC4N 7BE, United Kingdom | Partnership Number | OC387148 England and Wales

