Site Superintendent

About the Role:

In addition to Levels 1 and 2, and 3 competencies, provides leadership to Managers within a function or region (Level 3); may also manage first-line supervisors and/or professional staff

Develops financial and operational objectives within turbine assembly area

Ensures operational plans are aligned with business objectives

Contributes to functional strategy development

Has in-depth functional expertise and broad business knowledge

Applies managerial expertise to achieve financial and operational objectives within turbine assembly area

Develops relationships with key internal/external customers to identify emerging needs

Anticipates demands to align operational priorities

Manages resources to ensure financial objectives are met within mechanical/ turbine area

Resolves complex problems that have implications beyond mechanical area

Develops operational plans to align with business objectives within mechanical area/function

Influences customer and/or organizational leadership to accomplish operational objectives

Manages the performance of employees through goal setting, ongoing assessment and coaching

Typically has 15 - 20+ years relevant experience

Turbine assembly experience on a combined cycle job required

Job Overview:Project Field Supervision of Crafts, Subcontractors, Field Staff or Home Office Staff and overall Budget Performance as well as management of the overall site. Oversees the daily construction activities at work site, supervision of Preventive Maintenance Craft, including scheduling of workers, delivery of equipment and materials, and progress of the project. Works with contractors to complete project within the given budget and timeframe. Resolves contract disputes and arranges any necessary order changes. Familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices, and procedures. Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Performs a variety of tasks. May lead and direct the work of others. A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected. Typically reports to a manager or head of a unit/department.Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities:Basic Qualifications:Company Overview:CB&I (NYSE: CBI) is the most complete energy infrastructure focused company in the world and a major provider of government services. Drawing upon more than a century of experience and the expertise of approximately 50,000 employees, CB&I provides reliable solutions while maintaining a relentless focus on safety and an uncompromising standard of quality.As one of the most complete providers of a wide range of services including design, engineering, construction, fabrication, maintenance and environmental services, no project is too big for CB&I. Our timely and cost-effective solutions not only satisfy our customers' needs, but also improve the quality of life for people around the world.