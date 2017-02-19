Site Manager - Wind Farm

About the Role:
My client is currently seeking a contracting Site Manager with experience in WTG construction and installation for a role in the North-East of England. This mostly hands-off role will involve making sure all on-site activity runs smoothly, and will require soft people management skills, an eye for detail, and a successful track record of project delivery.
Roles and Responsibilities:
* Responsibility for the site management, in compliance with the security, time, and quality standards. Therefore your main task to optimize the workflow of all on-site activity
* Leading and coordinating all members of your team, also supervising the work assignments within the installation team.
* Managing with on-site staff, and regular meetings to ensure the smooth running of the operation.
* Assist with the recruitment of new team members whenever necessary.
Skills Required:
* +4 years' experience in offshore Site Management or similar
* A completed technical apprenticeship, preferably a master craftsman's diploma.
* Professional experience with the construction of offshore Siemens wind turbines
* Good knowledge of MS Office
* Fluent in English
* Open minded with regard to flexible working hours
* Excellent people management skills, with references to back up this claim.
What we offer:
* An exciting opportunity to work with one of the UK's largest providers of green energy.
* Very competitive hourly rate and opportunities for career development over a long project lifetime.