Site Manager - Overhead Lines

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Leicester,Leicestershire,England

About the Role:





Responsibilities

* Maintain control of the efficient running of site at all times* Takes on management responsibility for all direct reports and ensures the disciplinary process required to address breaches of SHE policy or management systems is applied where necessary* Responsible for maintaining the program of works supporting the Project Manager in achieving the timescales set* Has a sound working knowledge of CDM 2007 Regulations, ensuring they are implemented throughout the development and construction phases of the scheme* Drive the "Safety by Design" philosophy through the various investment phases* Provides a positive SHE leadership approach to all activities on site, actively engaging all employees in continuous improvement of SHE performance* Take the role of Temporary Works Co-ordinator for the project and ensure that all certificates and schedules are in place.* Set up, organise and maintain the construction teams to ensure that construction resources meet the programme Liaise with advisory team (SHE Advisor, Environmental Advisor, Wayleave Officer, Material Controller & Civils Team)* Approve the construction scope of works, the construction plan and the construction target cost for every project he / she is assigned* Actively seek ways to optimise the construction works through innovation and continuous improvement* Provide reports to the Project Manager in a timely manner* Ensure robust setting to work procedure of all AFW employees and Sub-Contractors is enacted at all times in accordance with appropriate procedures and statutory requirements* Play an integral part in the safe and timely delivery of the various projects the Senior Site Manager is looking afterEnsure timely provision of material and equipment requirements to the Procurement Dept.* The Site Manager will be committed to the core values of Safety by Design, Ethics and Probity, Business Excellence, Continuous Improvement and Cultural Development.* A focus on success and a passion for working collaboratively* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001:1999, ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current:-* Health and Safety Policy* Quality Policy* Environmental Policy* To work within established Company policies and procedures Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs.

Previous experience of working as a Site Manager on Overhead Lines Projects

* Possess a recognised Safety Qualification (such as IOSH or NEBOSH).* Experience in site supervision of Overhead Line contracts, in particular on steel tower construction at the higher voltages (circa 132kV and above).* Previous experience in the management of Sub-contractors and the recording of measurement details to enable financial settlement.* Experience in the supervision of all technical aspects of line construction in a site environment.* Experience of various types of foundation construction utilised in Transmission projects and should be conversant with setting out instruments and technique* Recognised Engineering Qualification such as Civil Engineering or Electrical Engineering is desirable

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.





Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs,Electro-Mechanical Engineering Jobs,Electronics Engineer Jobs

Salary £45000 to £55000 Per year

Apply Apply Now