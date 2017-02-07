Site Manager (Civils) - UKPN Alliance

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

To manage the on-site works associated with the construction of substation buildings and switch yards, including the effective management of the health, safety and welfare of the workforce and others affected by the works, management of labour, plant and materials, achieving programme key dates, and doing so within the set budget.



Responsibilities

* Previous track record of managing site works on major inner city civil schemes* Previous experience of substation construction would be advantageous* Working knowledge of standard forms of contract, including NEC 3 and FIDIC, and CDM Regulations (2015)* Programme & Risk Management and cost control, including forecasting, actual cost and value reporting.* Ability to write & review risk assessments and method statements, carry out toolbox talks, and conduct daily briefing session's* Excellent communication, people and team management skills.* Able to challenge designs and resolve problems to conclusion.* Demonstrate the right behaviours and lead the team to ensure the culture is in line with our company values.* Ability to motivate employees to achieve high standards of compliance

Essential Competencies:

* SMSTS

* Temporary Works Supervisor

* Fire Warden

* HS(G) 47

* Basic First Aid

Desirable Competencies:

* UKPN and/or National Grid Substation Access authorisation

* BESC

* CPCS Appointed Person (Lifting Operations)

* Temporary Works Coordinator

** Must have Proof of Right to Work within the European Union **

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £45000 to £55000 Per year

