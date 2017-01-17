Site Manager

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

About the Position: The purpose of the job is to supervise and control all the activities of a project, to ensure that project is executed in a profitable and timely manner by maintaining the quality committed with the client in the proposal. The efficiency of this position is critical for ensuring protection of company's interests and credibility with the clients. The successful candidate will have a key role in reviewing and advising on the performance of contractors and payment terms, and will participate in bid openings.

Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.

Minimum Experience: Over 15 years of overall experience with 5-7 years in Project Manager's role.

If interested please apply with most recent CV.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary AED480000 to AED540000 Per year

