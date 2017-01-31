Company G2 Recruitment

Location Birmingham,West Midlands,England

About the Role:

A manufacturing client of mine in Birmingham is urgently looking for 2 Siemens Scada/WinCC Engineers for help in a multitude of projects

The role

-2 instillation projects where the client needs help ASAP with a snagless instillation and commissioning phase. The work is 50:50 on my client's site and on their local client sight

-3 Months initially but potential for longer term work

Key skills

-5-10 years experience with Siemens Scada/Win CC

Bonus

Experience in Furnace/Burner/Oven manufacturing environment

If you are interested in this position please send me your CV ASAP.

Thanks,

Gerry

