Shutdown Planner

Company Progressive GE

Location Singapore

About the Role:

I am partnering with an engineering consultancy that provides turnaround support for chemical clients in the region who is looking to get a shutdown/turnaround planner on board.

You will be part of a team that has industry expertise in executing complex projects in Singapore. The role will be contractual in nature with the option of going permanent.

Your responsibilities in this mission are:

* To create and master all the sub work orders to keep proper tracking and follow up of entire work processes for maintenance activities.* Identify and order required materials for the equipment as per the scope of work.* Develop and prepare material report during the planning phase, update periodically, facilitate review of the status of materials by the maintenance engineer and management.* Order and source field discovered materials required for the turnaround.

For you to be eligible for this role, you would have to have:

* Have existing work permit authorisation in Singapore and be based in Singapore* Experience in the execution of turnarounds from an end client and contractor side* Familiar with SAP and MS Project

You can get in touch with Sujathe Samarakkody to have a discussion about this role

Progressive, a trading division of SThree Pte Limited (Registration Number: 2007.20126E | SThree Pte Limited Licence Number 16S8216 | Progressive Licence Number 53132072C)

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Turnaround Jobs

Salary £54000 to £62400 Per year

Apply Apply Now