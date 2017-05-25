Shutdown Manager

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Shutdown Coordinator to join our team in Brunei.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary

Job ID 571945

* Demonstrate experience in similar role or Senior position in Shutdown delivery* Deliver focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintain high standards in HSEQ at all times* Extensive knowledge of managing shutdowns. Fully conversant with project management tools* Experience in the production of detailed procedures / documents / reports* Experience in the management of personnel and all aspects of team working* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures* Deliver training to personnel within the shutdown team - commitment to develop team members* Interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels* Work both at project and corporate levels