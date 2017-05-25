Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Shutdown Coordinator to join our team in Brunei.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Job ID 571943

* Demonstrate effective and efficient management of processes and personnel; high level understanding of HSE safe working practices / procedures and their implementation* React to changing deadlines and achieve project goals / milestones; manage / maintain budget / schedule requirements* Interpret project procedures and drawings in particular extensive understanding of P&ID's / SLD's / D&ID's etc* Produce technical documents and procedures covering all aspects of the completions process* IT Literate in all major software packages (Word / Excel / PowerPoint etc); compile accurate data and produce detailed management reports* Full Conversant with completions management functionality* Extensive experience of construction / commissioning related activities relative to plant shutdowns and start-up* Demonstrate experience in similar role or Senior position in Onshore / Offshore plant shutdowns* Delivery focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintain high standards in HSEQ at all times* Extensive knowledge of the construction process & shutdown planning, its implementation and management. Fully conversant with project management tools* Experience in the production of detailed procedures / documents / reports* Experience in the management of personnel and all aspects of team working* Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures* Deliver training to personnel within the shutdown team - commitment to develop team members* Interface and interact with Management and Client Representatives at all levels; work both at project and corporate levels