Company Spencer Ogden

Location New Zealand,Australasia

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Management Jobs

Salary $100000 to $120000 Per year

Job ID 524430

Shift Manager (Paper Mill/Steam & Recovery) - Permanent role based in AustralasiaAn Australasia paper Industry with large paper manufacturing unit is looking for a Shift Manager to help lead the Operations team.USD 70K USD 75K/annumPositive working environmentOpportunities for enhanced learningOutstanding career development opportunities1.Achieve operational excellence; to meet production needs by providing strong leadership and facilitating solutions to process problems. Monitoring and ensuring performance targets are met.2.Leading and developing the operations team, coaching and supporting a high performance ethic to achieve outstanding results.3.Provide leadership that supports the company's culture and a team philosophy.4.Protect company assets by proactive use of Company Risk Control standards and technical guidelines.5.Actively promote safe behaviour, ensuring a safe working environment is maintained in compliance with the requirements of the Health and Safety in Employment Act and company policy.6.Ensure plants are operated and maintained to meet agreed environmental standards7.Maximizing Overall Equipment Efficiency by working together productively with the Maintenance provider8.Managing the response to any emergencies by following established procedures to maximise safety and minimise damage and loss.9.Enforce all standards set by the company's Code of Conduct, policies and procedures10.Deliver agreed Sales and Operations targets11.Ensure employees are constantly updating their skills on shift*Considerable experience in a heavy industrial environment in particular boiler operation ( desirable)*Pulp & Paper process and operations*Effective use of PC, using MS Office, SAP, MOPS.*Meeting the needs of a 7 days a week, 24 hour / day operation.(Shift work)*Health and Safety and environmental awareness*Communication. Leadership and people management*10 years experience*Candidates located in Australasia preferredFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321