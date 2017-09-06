Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

An opportunity has arisen for a highly motivated and experienced Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) Advisor to be based on the nuclear decommissioning site Winfrith in Dorset.



The SHE Advisor will provide competent Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) advice and guidance to project & operations teams for radioactive waste management projects.



Duties/Responsibilities:



* Communicating and providing advice on Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) matters with the SHEQ Manager and other senior managers.

* Providing SHE advice and assistance to all staff.

* Establishing and maintaining systems for Safety and Environment monitoring/inspections.

* Managing and maintaining the Action Tracking Database (ATD) and assisting responsible individuals with the close-out of their actions.

* To assist with UNOR (Unusual Occurrence Report)/incident and accident investigations and associated action close-out and safety improvements.

* Maintaining a system for recording and reporting key SHE performance indicators.

* Support the implementations of new SHE Corporate initiatives, tools and processes.

* Providing reports on SHE issues and performance to the relevant meetings when required.

* To provide expertise input during the preparing of safety and environment documentation (e.g. method statements, working instructions, risk assessments), to write such documents and/or to act as an independent reviewer of relevant safety and environment documentation.

* Support and assist with the assessments of risks and providing SHE advice in respect of complex and/or hazard activities.

* To prepare safety and environment assessments, including new operations and projects and review of waste disposal routes.

* Compiling and providing ONR (Office for Nuclear Regulation) and EA (Environmental Agency) with the monthly UNOR report summary.

* Compiling and providing the Environment Agency (EA) with the monthly report on company Discharges in accordance with its EPR permit

* Where appropriate provide in-house safety and environment training to staff

* To support operations in carrying out technical assessments and other tasks when required.

* Engage with the Operational teams to ensure lessons learned are understood and embedded.



The Company:

An international waste management company dealing with nuclear and other hazardous waste projects.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Degree (Engineering or Science), or equivalent or significant commensurate experience.

* NEBOSH Certificate

* SHE competency with experience working in manufacturing / construction / operational environments

* Accident and incident investigation experience.

* Experience undertaking Health & Safety audits.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Radioactive waste management regulations and practice

* Experience of operations with radioactive materials

* IEMA Certificate in Environmental Management or equivalent

Other Essential Attributes:



* Ability to apply safety and technical knowledge to complex problems in a clear and creative way.

* Ability to work unsupervised and to respond quickly to requirements of various operations managers.

* Communication skills - strong ability to speak with all grades of specialist; the ability to produce high-quality written reports, briefs etc. for wide range of audiences.

* Computer Literacy (MS Office)

* Self-Motivation & Positive "can-do" Attitude



