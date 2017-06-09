Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSSE Advisor Jobs

Salary £45000 to £57000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 582276

Our client is an Aberdeen based operator with assets in the North Sea and West Africa and they are currently looking for a SHE Advisor on a staff basis to fulfil the following role:-DESCRIPTIONProvides active support, advice and guidance to onshore and offshore Operations teams enabling the Company to discharge its legal obligations and to meet SHE performance objectives. Provide Specialist SHE support to other areas of the company as required. This role is pre-dominantly based onshore in Aberdeen but ad-hoc trips to offshore facilities and international trips will be part of the role.RESPONSIBILITIESProvide specialist pro-active and reactive SHE support to onshore and offshore operating teams, ensuring they have sufficient advice and support to manage SHE aspects successfully.Provide support and input in the creation of Operations and Platform SHE plans and KPIsMonitor day-to-day SHE performance against compliance activities, SHE plans and KPIs and provide support in ensuring these plans are deliveredSupport Operations department in the initial investigation and follow up of incidents, including classification of reporting against regulatory and company requirements (BEIS, HSE and any others as relevant)Support Operations department in the follow-up and management of incident investigationsActing as focal point for arranging offshore regulatory inspections, collating responses to inspection letters and ensuring actions are captured in Synergi.Facilitating or attending task risk assessments or other operational/project risk assessments as requiredLiaising with key Contractors to ensure SHE aspects of contractor performance and monitored and managedRepresenting Company on Industry interest groups as required (OGUK, etc).Providing specialist Emergency Response support and participation in response teams as appropriate.Providing support and input as required to ensure the development, maintenance and implementation of the SHE Management System.Take part in audits, inspections, investigations and site visits as required.Provide advice to Functional SHE team as requiredActing as focal point, representing the company and providing specialist advice on specific topics agreed with Line ManagerREQUIREMENTSNEBOSH Diploma or similar relevant qualification.Member of IOSH preferred.Experience within the Oil and Gas industry preferredProven ability to identify and implement improvementsExperience of incident tracking databases and incident investigation skills;Experience of the UK Regulatory Framework; ideally dealing with the Regulator (HSE) as the Duty Holders representativeExperience of participation in on-call Emergency Response Team preferredOffshore experience preferred.