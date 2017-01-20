Senior/Principal Consultant - GIS

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently seeking a Senior or Principal GIS Consultant to join the Environment and Infrastructure team in either London, Reading, Bristol or Shrewsbury to contribute to the delivery of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Information Management (IM) consultancy services for a wide range of clients. These services include:

* Application development* Mobile mapping* Remote sensing* Spatial analysis and web mapping

Our recent clients include: Defra, Department of Environment - Northern Ireland, EDF Energy, Environment Agency, Heathrow Airport Limited, Horizon Nuclear Power, National Grid, Nugeneration, and Tullow Oil.

Suitable candidates will be expected to have (as a minimum) an MSc qualification in GIS or Geomatics with over six years GIS/Information Management consultancy experience.

The successful candidate will also be able to demonstrate expert information management and GIS technical skills. Desirable skills include: ESRI ArcGIS geoprocessing modelling and scripting; ESRI ArcObjects and/or Python GIS programming skills; SQL Server and/or MS Access database design and implementation; web development (HTML and Javascript); web mapping solutions (preferably using ArcServer and/or ArcGIS Online); FME and/or remote sensing/image processing.

Amec Foster Wheeler is particularly interested in candidates who have developed these skills while working for a UK based environmental/ engineering consultancy, and prior experience in delivering major infrastructure and Development Consent Order (DCO) projects.

Suitable candidates will also need to demonstrate an ability to contribute to business development activities; writing of tender proposals; and management of GIS/Information Management based projects

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Ecologist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

