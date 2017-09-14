Senior Training Manager - Competency

Company Fircroft

The Senior Training Manager is responsible for the "on the job training" and development and delivery of competency management programs. This includes customer interactions to plan and deploy competency management programs for a variety of disciplines encountered in the industrial setting. Some of these disciplines are within the Technical, HS&E and Management fields. The Senior Training Manager will assist with the assessments, development and delivery of training using internal resources as well as external contractors and vendors.



Principal Responsibilities

* Promote and execute competency management programs

* Lead and coordinate all of the deliverables for the client competency program at assigned sites

* Perform skill assessments, analyze training needs and develop training material and programs

* Lead the development of role-based training plans, individual training plans and train-the-trainer programs

* Ensure consistent and effective implementation of learning and development programs

* Communicate with client and internal organization, including developing reporting methodology to support

* Select appropriate subcontractors for local training development and delivery

* Deliver contractual requirements of the project by managing local team and subcontractors

* Participate in business development and proposal activities

* Promote safety at all times based on Honeywell's safety culture



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience managing OTJ and Competency Management programs (Experience managing delivery programs)

* Strong industry knowledge across several of the following industries: Oil & Gas, Refining or Petrochemical



