About the Role:Job Title: Senior Test Engineer - Manual Testing
Location: Andheri/ Gurgoan
About Jacobs Engineering:
Jacobs Engineering Group ( http://www.jacobs.com ) headquartered in California, USA, is a Fortune 500 company with presence in more than 30+ countries and 250+ offices spread across, with employee strength of more than 70,000 world-wide. In India, we have offices in Mumbai - Andheri, Navi Mumbai - Belapur, and Mahape, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Bangalore. Jacobs is listed in the S&P 500 stock market index, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol JEC. Our headquarters are in Pasadena, California. In 2014, its revenues have crossed $12.7 billion.
With more than 65 years in the industry, we have attracted and retained clients by providing superior value - in fact; over 90 percent of our work is repeat business from loyal clients. That commitment to client value and partnership produces consistent cost advantages, profits and growth, allowing us to attract and retain the industry's top talent. Jacobs Information Technology supports the enterprise by supplying and supporting highly leveraged technology solutions for the entire spectrum of services and management functions within the company with a global strength of 1000+ talented professionals. If you share our commitment to doing what's best for our customers, enjoy working in teams and hold yourself to the highest ethical standards, you'll fit right in.
Job Description:
Duties and responsibilities:
• Testing all aspects of the product/system like function/component, system, performance,
Regression etc.
n Raise defects for the tested components as per defined process.
n Provide status of the test execution done to senior testing member in team.
n Collaborate with Test team and Developers to work on any upcoming testing activities as efficiently as possible.
n Contribute to Test Design, updating test deliverables as per guidance.
Qualifications:
n Bachelor's degree in any stream of engineering.
n Entry level - 1 to 3 year of experience.
n Knowledge of Testing Life cycle, Test phases and deliverables is required.
n Ability to work in a team as well as an individual.
n Ability to meet defined milestones.
n Must have good communication skills.
Good to Have:
• Basic knowledge of HP ALM, SQL Server would be good to have.
• ISTQB Foundation level certification.