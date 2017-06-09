About the Role:
Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Senior Technology / Vessel & Heat Transfer Engineer.
Vessel:
* Preparation and issue of job specification, mechanical design, technical bid evaluation, follow-up of Pressure Vessels
* Mechanical design, requisitioning, technical bid evaluation, follow-up of Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers
* Mechanical design, flexibility analysis, requisitioning and technical bid evaluation, follow-up of Special Lines
* Preparation and issue of job specification for Silos
* Preparation and issue of job specification for controlled Bolting-Up
* Preparation and issue of job specification, requisitioning, technical bid evaluation, follow-up of API tanks, Vessel Trays and Internals